ICCPO inaugurates firing range in security division

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP): The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday visited the Diplomatic Enclave and inaugurated the firing range in the Security Division.

A public relations officer said that during the visit, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan interacted with officers and officials of the Islamabad Capital Police entrusted with the security of the diplomatic enclave and inspected construction work.

On this occasion, the CPO Security Division, SSP Security Division, DG Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Chinese diplomats were also present.

He issued directives to senior officers for the enhancement of security measures at the embassies.

Emphasizing the need for effective monitoring on both internal and external routes of the diplomatic enclave, the ICCPO stressed the importance of ensuring effective surveillance through the Safe City centralized camera systems.

He further said that the Islamabad Capital Police remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment and ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the citizens within the federal capital.

THE citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities or items by dialing the helpline “Pucar 15” or at “ICT-15” app.