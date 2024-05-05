HEC cricket team secures spot in semi-finals of President’s Cup 2024

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): The cricket team of Higher Education Commission (HEC) has made a remarkable journey to the semi-finals of the President’s Cup 2024, topping the points table with wins against State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Television Corporation, and WAPDA.

In an enthralling match on Sunday, the HEC cricket team emerged victorious by 1 wicket against WAPDA, showcasing their exceptional skills and determination. Aqib Liaquat, a student of the University of Sargodha, was the star of the show, taking 5 wickets with his brilliant bowling.

The team, comprising university students, has been competing against professional and international cricketers, making their achievement even more commendable.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum, Executive Director HEC, and Mr. Javed Ali Memon, Incharge Sports and Co-curricular Activities Division, HEC expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the team’s outstanding performance.

“This achievement is a testament to the HEC’s commitment to promoting sports and extracurricular activities among university students and providing them opportunities of growth in every walk of life including sports,” said the Chairman HEC.

This year, the HEC is launching the Talent Hunt Cricket, an initiative under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) for young athletes aged 15-25 years. This initiative aims to identify, nurture, and develop the cricketing talent of Pakistani youth, providing them with opportunities to compete at the national and international levels, he expressed.

The HEC has been actively promoting cricket and other sports among university students, providing platforms for them to showcase their talent and compete at the national and international levels, he said and added, the HEC cricket team will face Sui Northern Gas Pipeline in their next match on May 6, 2024.