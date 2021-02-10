ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said that the government is making efforts to bring transparency in forthcoming senate election.

Talking to a private news channel, he said holding senate election through open balloting would be helpful to bring transparency in the national system as well.

He said holding senate election by show of hands was the long lasting demand of the opposition parties as it was also part of the Charter of Democracy (CoD) which was signed between the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party in the past.

He said the opposition was opposing the senate election amendment bill because they had some bad intentions in that regard and they wanted to do corruption during the elections.

Replying to a question, he said despite of huge burden of loans the government wanted to resolve all issues of the federal employees.