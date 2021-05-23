ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Sunday said that the government would provide incentives to the poor, especially the salaried and white-color class in its next federal budget.

Talking to media, he said that despite the epidemic and unfavorable international economic conditions, the 4 percent Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of the Pakistani economy was a testament to the extraordinary performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team.

He said positive economic indicators mean that Pakistan’s economy has now “taken off”. This growth rate will increase further in the next two years, Inshallah, he added.

Criticism of the opposition’s economic development meant merely creating political chaos and instability in the country, he said and added that opposition feared that Prime Minister Imran Khan would get more victories in the next election and their political drama would be stopped.