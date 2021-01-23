LAHORE, Jan 23 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that PTI government was neither going to recognize Israel nor would make any amendment in the Khatam-e-Nabuwat Act.

Addressing a press conference here, he made it clear to PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) Chairman Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman that though he (Maulana) remained Chairman of Kashmir Committee but Prime Minister Imran rendered much more services for the cause of Kashmir and rights of Kashmiris, and cited that Premier actively and very clearly took up this issue at every world forum including United Nations Organization (UNO) and termed Indian PM Narendra Modi another Mussolini on the issue of Kashmir.

Regarding Broadsheet scandal, he said that if Justice Azmat was not acceptable to them (the Opposition parties) then they should tell who was acceptable to them, saying in a light vein whether they would accept Justice Ifitikhar or Justice Qayyum.

Responding to a question, he said PML-N’s Khawaja Asif could have disclosed in a better manner that Shahbaz Sharif paid US $ 750,000 to NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and had also taken this amount back from it through Supreme Court. Similarly, other properties worth US $ 85 million to US $ 100 million were being unearthed and whoever committed the corruption, he/she must be taken to task, he maintained.

Sheikh Rashid said that opposition was doing politic on foreign funding and Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered an open trial of it, ‘as today is the era of camera politics (media) and camera now-a-days tells who was involved or not.’

Federal Interior Minister said that government decided to allow a peaceful long march/procession to PDM, whether they before or after the Senate election, adding that the law would take its course if the opposition parties took the law into their hands.

To a question, he said that, “none of government’s ally was going to step back and Insha Allah and PTI would secure an extra seat from Punjab in the Senate election”, asserting, “It is greatness of Imran Khan, who is offering a secret voting.”

To another question, he said that a committee on Broadsheet case was being constituted and whoever was involved in it would be held accountable, citing that opposition recently staged a protest demonstration against PTI’s alleged foreign funding in front of Election Commission of Pakistan but they themselves need to be scrutinized as the law assessed the matters in totality.

Responding to a reporter’s query, he said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman wasted nation’s time on matters related to Israel, Kashmir and Khatam-e-Nabuwat, and stated that no one in Pakistan could dare to go against the national viewpoint on such sensitive matters.

When asked about Bilawal Bhutto’s announcement to avoid long-march/procession against the government, the Federal Minister remarked that Bilawal Bhutto reached maturity as he realized that such moves were all in vain.

To a query, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NADRA (National Database Registration Authority) were being reformed and strengthened, saying it would take some time to complete the tasks. He also appreciated the services rendered by Pakistan Rangers and Coastal Guards.