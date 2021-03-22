Govt making serious efforts to support business community: Dr Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said the government was making serious efforts to facilitate and support the business community and industrial sector of the country.

The government had announced the historic stimulus package of Rs 1.2 trillion to provide relief to the business community and under-privileged strata of the society during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The president was talking to a delegation of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (PCST&SI) led by its President Muhammad Adnan Jalil, which called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Dr Alvi said the chambers played an important role in the country’s prosperity through their business activities. The government’s business-friendly policies led to remarkable improvement in the country’s Ease of Doing Business Index ranking, he added.

The delegation apprised the president about their problems. It appreciated the steps taken by the government for providing relief to the business community during the pandemic.