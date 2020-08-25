Govt decides ‘no concession for Nawaz Sharif as all equal before law’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): The government on Tuesday decided not to give any concession to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, currently abroad even after expiry of his bail, saying that all were entitled to similar treatment under the rule of law. The federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically stated that “the government would not be blackmailed over the tactics to get an NRO in shape of relief to the corrupt”.

The Prime Minister mentioned that two such NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinances) given by the previous governments incurred heavy financial losses to the country, pushing it to the verge of collapse under debts.

The cabinet noted that Nawaz Sharif misused the facility extended to him by the government. The cabinet was told that a request was made by the former prime minister in the court for bail on medical grounds and a guarantee for his return to the country was given by Opposition leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

In Al-Azizia Reference case, Nawaz Sharif was given bail on October 29, 2019, while on November 16, 2019, the Islamabad High Court directed to remove his name from Exit Control List, allowing him a four-week bail to go abroad.

Both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, in their personal affidavits had pledged to return, submit medical reports on regular basis, have no objection on the government representatives to examine his reports and extend full cooperation to the government.

The cabinet was informed that the counsels of Nawaz Sharif had filed a request for extension in his bail. In this regard, a medical board was constituted and opportunity of personal hearing was given on Feb 19, 20 and 21, however, neither appearance was made by Nawaz Sharif nor any report was submitted on his behalf. On Feb 27, 2020, the request for extension in bail was dismissed.

The cabinet was apprised that the government of United Kingdom (UK) was informed about the decision of IHC at the time of Sharif’s departure from the country, while the decision of Punjab government was conveyed on March 2.

It was discussed that Nawaz Sharif was in the UK on an extension visa granted by its government as an overall policy for visitors. A written judgment is awaited on the petition filed by the counsels of Nawaz Sharif in the IHC.

On national food security, the Prime Minister directed to devise short, medium and long term policies to ensure availability of ample food commodities across the country to meet the needs of people.

The cabinet was informed that a ship carrying 60,000 ton wheat would arrive at Karachi port tomorrow (Wednesday), while another cargo vessel with 60,000 metric ton wheat will reach on August 28. In the month of September, around 0.5 million ton of imported wheat will be available in the country.

The cabinet was informed that the steps taken by the government had resulted in reduction of wheat prices. Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said the prices of sugar were being reduced by Rs 4 to 5 per kg, with a positive trend witnessed in private sector regarding import of sugar.

Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam briefed about the future strategy to increase production of wheat, cotton and other important crops, besides focusing on areas including quality seed and support price.

Keeping in view the health safety of consumers, the cabinet decided to enlist 61 food and non-food items in the Complementary Certification Mark Scheme of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority.

The cabinet approved appointment of former finance secretary Waqar Masood as member of Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board. On the request of the provincial government of Balochistan, the federal cabinet approved deputing two platoons of Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) for Municipal Town Infrastructure Development Project.

The cabinet approved appointment of Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation as its representative and trustee in the Board of Trustees for Pakistan Ship Owners Association Karachi Port Trust. He will remain appointed till the remaining period of his service till December 3, 2020.

The cabinet approved amendments in guidelines relating to Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme and endorsed the decisions taken by the Standing Committee of Legislation on August 12, 19 and 20. It also gave nod to the decisions of Economic Coordination Committee’s August 12 meeting. On a decision related to the government’s Roosevelt Hotel in New York, it was pointed out that the balance in lieu of payments had touched $125 million and stressed that contrary to misconceptions, the aim of the government was to make the property self-sustaining with cutting down of its losses.

The meeting endorsed the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee for China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s meeting of August 13 and lauded the efforts of Minister for Railways for progress on Main Line-1 rail project.