Governor Balochistan calls on FM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest.

The foreign minister said the government was cognizant of issues faced by the people of the province.

He said the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf was committed to alleviating the deprivation of people of all backward areas of Pakistan.

The governor lauded the federal government’s assistance and support in improving the law and order situation and health sector etc, in the province.