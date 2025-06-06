Gilani extends Eid-ul-Azha greetings, urges unity, sacrifice

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 06 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Muslims across the world, calling it a time to remember the spirit of sacrifice and devotion.

In his message, Chairman Gilani said Eid-ul-Azha reminds us of the deep faith of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.) and the willingness of Prophet Ismail (A.S.) to sacrifice for Allah’s command.

This event, he said, sets a lasting example of obedience and dedication that continues to inspire Muslims around the world.

He highlighted that the true message of Eid lies in selflessness and sacrifice, values that are essential for the progress of any nation. “We must give up personal interests and work together for the betterment of our country and society,” he added.

Chairman Gilani called for unity beyond political divisions and stressed that Pakistan, built on great sacrifices, needs collective efforts for its development and prosperity.

He also urged people to remember the poor and those facing financial hardship, ensuring that no one is left out during the Eid celebrations.

He said that sharing the joy of Eid with neighbours and underprivileged members of society reflects the true spirit of the occasion.

Paying tribute to the martyrs and defenders of the country, he said their sacrifices for Pakistan’s security and progress must never be forgotten.

Gilani also asked the nation to pray for the oppressed people of Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir, expressing hope that Allah will ease their suffering.