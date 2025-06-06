Aleem extends Eid greetings, pays tribute to martyrs of Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 06 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications and Central President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the entire nation.

In his message, he prayed that Almighty Allah enables everyone to truly embrace the blessings of this sacred festival, said a press release issued here on Friday. Abdul Aleem Khan stated that Eid-ul-Azha is a day to honor the obedience of Prophet Ismail (A.S) and the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S) through which humanity was blessed with divine grace.

He emphasized that the act of sacrificing animals in the path of Allah is a means to attain spiritual closeness to the Almighty, following the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S). He reminded the nation that while offering these sacrifices we must also remember the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the protection and peace of our beloved homeland. “There is no doubt that it is due to the sacrifices of the martyrs and veterans of the ‘Battle of Bunyan al-Marsus’ that we are able to celebrate this occasion in peace today,” he added.

The Minister also urged the nation to pray for the oppressed masses of Gaza and Palestine during this auspicious occasion. In his Eid message shared on social media, he prayed for the progress, prosperity, and lasting peace of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Central Leaders of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, including Secretary General Mian Khalid Mehmood, Information Secretary Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Provincial President Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, MPA and General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui, Punjab Vice President Mian Junaid Zulfiqar, Lahore President Malik Zaman Naseeb and South Punjab President Syed Rafiqat Ali Gillani also conveyed their Eid-ul-Adha greetings.

Additionally, President of the IPP Women’s Wing Punjab, Taskeen Khakwani, and Lahore President of the Women’s Wing, Dr. Javeria Suhrawardy have also extended their Eid greetings to the nation.