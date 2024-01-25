German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany, Alfred Grannas on Thursday honoured the German alumni during special meeting held here at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI).

The event was also graced with the presence of Yasmin Paracha, Interim Director of the DAAD Information Centre, said a news release issued.

Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, Rector CUI, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests and highlighted the significant contributions of German alumni of the university, illustrating the lasting bonds between the two nations.

The university forged academic, cultural, research and scientific connections with Germany in 2005 under the leadership of the founding Rector, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, who was also present during the event. “The university features one of the longest and most extensive partnerships with Germany”, Dr. Qamar revealed.

The Head of the International Office of CUI, Dr. Hammad Omer, presented a detailed briefing to the envoy on CUI’s achievements and 25-year milestones, showcasing its extensive engagement with Germany.

Currently, operating on seven campuses in Pakistan and having over 1,100 PhD faculty members, the university offers more than 100 degree programs, with a student population exceeding 34,500, including 360 international students. Over 93,000 students, including 846 PhDs, have graduated from the university.

CUI is ranked by The World University Rankings 2024 holding a position in the band of 601-800 globally, securing the 6th position in Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Jamshed Iqbal, Head of CUI’s Centre for Advanced Drug Research, serving as a focal person for CUI German Alumni, detailing the university’s collaborations with Germany, and presented current and past collaborations.

He acknowledged Ms. Yasmin for providing tenacious support of the DAAD.

During the gathering, the ambassador witnessed a transformative impact of quality education on the lives of German alumni.

The university sought valuable guidance and support from the Embassy in various areas, including establishing further connections with top German universities, hosting cultural activities, offering German classes, facilitating research collaborations particularly facilitating the German alumni to secure funding from DAAD and participating in faculty exchange programs.

Expressing admiration for CUI’s achievements, the envoy commended CUI’s network with Germany and assured Embassy’s advice and assistance in strengthening ties with German institutions.

Emphasising the importance of bilateral relations, the ambassador encouraged effective communication through DAAD Islamabad to facilitate further collaboration.

He emphasised that building bilateral relations is a two-way street and the DAAD Islamabad can bridge the gap in establishing a meaningful connection with Germany.