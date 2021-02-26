ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday planted a sapling at the premises of Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday as part of the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021.
The step is in line with in the national efforts towards addressing the negative impacts of climate change, preserving the nature and biodiversity.
