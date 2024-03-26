Foreign Secretary visits Russian embassy to condole Moscow terror attack

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Tuesday visited the Russian embassy here to convey Pakistan’s profound condolences to the Russian people and government on the carnage caused by the inhumane terror attack in Moscow.

Signing the condolence book, the foreign secretary reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the terror attack and expressed solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief.

On Friday night, four gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, and began firing on around 6,000 people who were attending a concert, according to the media reports. As per the Russian authorities, 137 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the attack.