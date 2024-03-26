Food chains offering special iftar buffets to attract customers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Several food outlets in capital city are offering mouth-watering iftar menus and buffets ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 2,000 per head during the holy month of Ramazan.

The majority families prefer breaking fast at home. However, most of the fast food chains attempt to attract customers during Ramazan by offering special Iftar buffets with special discounts.

The trend of buffet iftar has also created an environment of competitions among popular food outlets in the capital city. Number of food outlets claimed that they slashed their prices specially during holy month of Ramazan.

The fast food outlets, which have delivery service year-around, offer deliveries during Ramadan from 6 pm to dawn without any additional charges.

Isma Khan, a resident of F-6, said that they love to have iftar outside with the family once a week, however she said her family always prefer fresh and home-cooked food to avoid health complications. “I prefer the food I cook myself. No way will there be fast-food unless the kids are insisting,” she added.

“My kids and I avoid fast-food during Ramazan as the meal because it will be full of fat and that is not good at all for our health,” said another resident of F-10, Syed Farhan, adding that “I don’t prefer iftar outside unless there is a family gathering,”.