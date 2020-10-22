FM, Uzbek counterpart discuss bilateral matters, regional issues in telephonic conversation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and had a wide ranging discussion on bilateral matters, COVID situation and regional issues.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of enhanced high-level interaction between the two countries.

To further enhance bilateral cooperation in commerce and trade and other areas, he proposed to utilize the existing mechanisms and hold meetings of Bilateral Political Consultations and Joint Ministerial Commission on mutually convenient dates, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for the assistance extended by the Government of Uzbekistan to members of Pakistan community during COVID pandemic.

Both Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact to provide continuous impetus to bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

The Foreign Minister reiterated his invitation to Foreign Minister Kamilov to visit Pakistan