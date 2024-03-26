Five Chinese, one Pakistani national killed in terrorist attack near Besham: FO

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Five Chinese and one Pakistani national were killed on Tuesday in a terrorist attack near Besham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement.

“The government of Pakistan strongly condemns this heinous act of terrorism,” the statement said adding “We will take all necessary measures to bring the terrorists and their facilitators to justice. Such dastardly acts cannot dent the resolve of Pakistani nation to fight against the scourge of terrorism”.

Today’s attack was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship. The government will resolutely act against all such forces and defeat them.

The people and government of Pakistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Chinese friends in this difficult time and extend sincere condolences to the families of the Chinese nationals killed in the attack.

Pakistan and China are close friends and iron brothers. The life and safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan is of paramount importance.

Pakistan will continue to work with our Chinese brothers in ensuring the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan, the statement added.