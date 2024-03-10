First Pakistani design studio opened in London’s luxury district

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, a celebrated Pakistani fashion designer, has carved his name in history by becoming the first South Asian couturier to establish a dedicated design studio in London’s prestigious Regent Street district.

Ranjha and entrepreneur Malik Asad launched the first Pakistani couture brand in London’s Regent Street, marking a significant debut on the global fashion scene.

The first ever of its kind project has been brought to Mortimer Street, just off Regent Street, by the creative director Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, managing director Abubakar Naveed Ranjha and fashion ecosystem pioneer Asad Malik. They said their MNR studio is set to redefine luxury and elegance – offering a wide range for both men and women.

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha and Asad Malik, speaking at the event, shared that their choice to open in London followed thorough market research.

They were convinced that London, especially the Regent Street, Oxford Circus, and Bond Street area, offered the perfect setting for their studio. Their goal is to cater to the British Asian community in the UK while also expanding the reach of Pakistani fashion to a broader audience.

Lots of their clients are from India, including a large number of western-based Indian Punjabis, and Bangladesh and London would be the most suitable places.

Bollywood actress Sonam Bajwa and dozens of leading Pakistani and Indian society figures attended the opulent launch which had hundreds of people queuing outside the studio to see the glamour on display inside the newly unveiled studio – showcasing richly-made, colourful designer clothes.

Bollywood’s Punjabi powerhouse actor Sonam Bajwa said people in London have been asking her about buying quality clothes for their special occasions.

The actor said: “Now people don’t have to go to India and Pakistan to buy clothes for their weddings. Mohsin is in huge demand in India and overseas. Mohsin’s journey is so much more than fashion. It is a representation of culture and community which inspires and uplifts. His presence in London symbolizes the global recognition of South Asian creativity and craftsmanship. I have known Mohsin since 2018 and I have been wearing his clothes ever since. I plan to visit Pakistan in the near future.”

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha said he wanted to come for a long time to the London hub to show Pakistani craft to the world. “Digital media has ended boundaries and our followers and clients have been asking us to come to London. Latest collections form Lahore, Karachi and Gujranawla and other cities will be available here and there will also be London exclusive collections at this store. We want more Pakistani designs to come to London. This is Pakistan’s soft image on display. Sikh brides from India and elsewhere have been messaging us and they have played a big role in our London launch,” said the creative director.

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha said he was full of sentiments of pride and accomplishment. He commented. “To showcase the unparalleled talent and craftsmanship of our artisans, in the backdrop of one of the world’s most eligible fashion capitals, is a dream realized. My designs pay homage to the vibrant legacy and essence of the South Asian subcontinent, transcending boundaries to unveil its inherent beauty. I couldn’t be more thankful to have opened in London, humbly housed next to some of Europe’s most coveted luxury brands.”

Cresset CEO Malik Asad said the London launch was based on market research. “It’s all about credibility and good intentions. We are the people behind positioning fashion brands in Pakistan on the global landscape in terms of strategy, eCommerce, manufacturing, investments, and retail and we were always convinced about Mohsin’s global appeal. To set up in London’s inner heart is a huge privilege and we will be working with more Pakistani brands to take them global.”

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha is among South Asia’s premier designers, who’s fashion has been seen on Hollywood, Bollywood, and Pakistani stars alike, including Tan France, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Aujla, Jhanvi Kapoor, Mahira Khan and Maya Ali.