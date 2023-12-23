FIA apprehends Baig for issuing counterfeit degrees

FIA
ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has apprehended Muhammad Amin Baig in Sector F-10 for allegedly distributing fraudulent degrees under the guise of The Open International University, Sri Lanka.
The FIA spokesperson stated here Saturday that Inspector Kashmif Riaz and Ehtasham Gondal, members of the FIA team, found printed degrees, certificates, fake university stamps and admission forms in the possession of the accused.
Investigations are going on with more revelations expected. Amin ran a fraudulent international council, providing MD degrees for $1,000 and PhD degrees for $1,500.
Amin’s arrest was ordered by Deputy Director of Anti-Corruption Circle, Islamabad, Afzal Khan Niazi. Biag was conducting his unlawful operations through different agents.
The detained former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Drap, Sheikh Akhtar Hussain, had acquired a degree from Baig’s fraudulent operation. Amin’s arrest was facilitated by information provided by the apprehended suspect.
Contact has been made with Sri Lankan authorities through Interpol.

