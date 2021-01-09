ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday said the federal government had acquired land for setting up a special economic zone in GB under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

“Efforts are afoot to start development work on the special economic zone,” Gandapur told this to a delegation of the GB’s ministers, who were called on him here to discuss future strategy for carrying out development work in the area, said a news release.

The delegation comprised of multiple ministers of the GB government including Minister for Wildlife and Forest Raja Muhammad Zakirya Khan, Minister for Excise and Taxation Haji Shah Baig, Minister for Tourism Raja Naseem, Minister for Food Shams Lone, Minister for Local Government Abdul Hameed, Minister for Health Gulbar Khan and others.

During the meeting, the federal minister called for extensive efforts to fulfill the huge mandate, given by the people of GB to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent elections, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Gandapur stressed that both the federal and GB governments would follow an all-inclusive strategy to achieve sustainable development in the area.

He said following the vision of prime minister, more focus would be given to major sectors including education, tourism, health and hydel power. It would eventually, laid the foundation for prosperous Gilgit Baltistan, he added.

The minister said the federal government had provided massive funds for the GB development in the past and had a plan to invest billions of rupees in its various sectors including health, education and tourism for their uplift.

Adding further, he said the move would result into bringing revolutionary changes in those sectors, and to create massive job opportunities in the area.

On the occasion, the GB ministers gave detailed briefing to Gandapur on their ministries concerned.

They expressed the resolve for improving their ministries’ performance through collaboration. It would not only help provide basic amenities to the people of GB but also ensure transforming the area into an economic hub of the country, they added.

Gandapur assured the ministers of full cooperation of his ministry and the federal government for the purpose.

Muhammad Atif, a social worker from Diamer, made the announcement for formally joining the PTI on the occasion.