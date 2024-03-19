Federal Board announces implementation of national curriculum from academic year 2024

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced that National Curriculum of Pakistan 2022-23 notified by Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Government of Pakistan stands implemented with effect from Academic year 2024 and onwards.

According to a notification available with APP, Federal Board has informed all the heads of institutions affiliated with FBISE at SSC and HSSC levels, that the National Curriculum will be implemented for grades IX and XI in the subjects of English Compulsory, Urdu Compulsory, Pakistan Studies, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Computer Science while for grades X and XII the same shall stand implemented with effect from Academic year 2025 and onwards for these subjects.

The National Curriculum of ‘Pakistan Studies’ 2022-23 stands implemented for grade IX with effect from Academic year 2024 while for grades X and XII the same shall stand implemented with effect from Academic Year 2025 and onwards.

The National Curriculum of Islamiyat Compulsory 2022-23 has already been implemented at SSC level while at HSSC-I Level, the decision will be taken shortly subject to the availability of valid and reliable books/reading material.

The notification further said that both SSC and HSSC Levels Examinations of all the subjects mentioned above will continue to be Students Learning Outcomes (SLOs) based instead of Textbooks based. Accordingly Question Papers will be based on the SLOS given in the curricula of each of these subjects instead of textbooks. All the curricula/SLOs of these subjects will be uploaded shortly on FBISE website www.fbise.edu.pk for instructional/assessment guidelines along with Model Question Papers and other necessary allied material.

A suggested list of books of different publishers as reference/reading material which is not prescriptive in nature is being given here under for each subject along with other details.

The institutions are, however, free to rely on any other valid and reliable instructional/reference material to fulfill the instructional requirements of the SLOS of these subjects.

However, institutions may further shape their instructional and assessment practices around the SLOS and teaching resources/reference material of these subjects for preparing their students.

The exploration of SLOS particularly in the context of their cognitive domains and pedagogical requirements will help students to discover new abilities, develop critical thinking and enrich their problem solving skills together with developing curiosity and lasting passion for learning.

As per federal board details, the names of publishers of text/reference books for SSC-I, HSSC-I subject and curriculum, the books of SSC-I and HSSC-I English Compulsory 2022-23 will be published by National Book Foundation, Islamabad and Cantab Publisher, Lahore.

Similarly, in Urdu Compulsory 2022-23 SSC-I and HSSC-I books will be published by National Book Foundation, Islamabad and Kitabistan Paper Products, Lahore, and Cantab Publisher, Lahore.

Meanwhile, the book of SSC-I Pak Studies 2022-23, will be published by Gohar Publisher, Lahore, Cantab Publisher (English & Urdu Version), Lahore and Kitabistan Paper Products, Lahore.

The book of Islamiyat Compulsory 2022-23 SSC-I will be published by National Book Foundation, Islamabad

and Punjab Textbook Board, Lahore, while the decision is pending for publishing of HSSC-I book.

The books of Physics 2022-23 SSC-I and HSSC-I will be published by National Book Foundation, Islamabad,

and Cantab publisher Lahore. However, the book of Chemistry 2022-23 SSC-I will be published by National Book Foundation, Islamabad and Cantab Publisher, Lahore, while HSSC-I book of same subject will be published by National Book Foundation, Islamabad, Cantab Publisher, Lahore and New College Publications, Quetta.

The book of Biology 2022-23 SSC-I will be published by National Book Foundation, Islamabad, Cantab Publisher, Lahore, and HSSC-I by the National Book Foundation, Islamabad, Cantab Publisher, Lahore and New College Publications, Quetta.

As per notification, the books of Mathematics 2022-23, SSC-I and HSSC-I will be published by National Book Foundation,

Islamabad, and Cantab Publisher Lahore. The books of Computer Scienc 2022-23 for SSSC-I and HSSC-I will be published by National Book Foundation.

\395