Fawad for joint Pak-Cuban ventures in realm of film, drama

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday stressed the need for joint ventures between Pakistan and Cuba in the realm of film, drama and co-productions.

During a meeting with Cuban Ambassador Zéner Javier Caro González who called on him here, he said that Pakistan has a rich and diverse cultural heritage that needs to be shared with Cuban people and cooperation in the field of joint productions would help in understanding each other’s values and norms of the two societies.

The minister also underscored the need to strengthen collaboration between the two countries in the fields of media, information and communication. He also apprised the Ambassador about the Cabinet’s approval for news exchange agreement between Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Latin Press of Cuba and reiterated that cooperation in areas of culture and media would help promote bilateral relations.

Chaudhry Fawad said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Cuba which are based on mutual trust, respect ,decades old friendship and understanding of each other’s viewpoint on issues. He said that Pakistan would welcome visit of journalists from Cuba to Pakistan as exchange of media delegations between the two countries would provide an opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences and best practices.

The ambassador appreciated the proposal regarding the visit of Cuban journalists to Pakistan. He highlighted various commonalities between the two countries and underlined the need to address the issue of fake news.