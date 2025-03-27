Faizan-e-Madina hosts largest Sunnah Itikaf in federal capital

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): The annual Sunnah Itikaf, organized under the banner of Dawat-e-Islami, is currently underway at various mosques in the federal capital, including Faizan-e-Madina in Sector G-11, which serves as the central venue.

The training-oriented Sunnah Itikaf at Faizan-e-Madina is being led by Haji Waqar-ul-Madina, a senior member of Dawat-e-Islami’s Shura.

During the Itikaf, participants receive guidance on fundamental aspects of Islam, including the proper recitation of the Holy Quran, the rulings on prayer and fasting, and the etiquettes of Sunnah and supplications. Additionally, a daily Iftar gathering is being held at Faizan-e-Madina, attracting not only those observing Itikaf but also various notable figures and residents of the federal capital. Haji Waqar-ul-Madina delivers an spiritual supplication and speech at the Iftar gathering.

According to Haji Waqar-ul-Madina, this year’s central Sunnah Itikaf at Faizan-e-Madina is the largest in Islamabad, with approximately 1,500 participants. Speaking about the arrangements, he emphasized that all aspects of accommodation, food, and training for the participants are provided entirely free of charge. “No fees are collected from the participants; everything is arranged purely for the sake of Allah,” he stated.

Highlighting the objective of the initiative, he remarked, “Our aim is to work on self-improvement and guide others towards righteousness. We strive to bring people closer to Islam and, in particular, to save our youth from waywardness. We hope that when they leave after completing the Sunnah Itikaf, they take with them positive changes that will reflect in society.”