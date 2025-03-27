18.2 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosNational PhotosMinister Labour Fazal Shakoor, Chief Field Office UNICEF Radoslaw Rzehak, Child Protection...
PhotosNational Photos

Minister Labour Fazal Shakoor, Chief Field Office UNICEF Radoslaw Rzehak, Child Protection Specialist UNICEF Sohail Ahmad and Director Labour Irfan Ullah Khan in group photo with other officials and participants during Review of KP Child Labour Policy Stakeholders Consultation

Minister Labour Fazal Shakoor, Chief Field Office UNICEF Radoslaw Rzehak, Child Protection Specialist UNICEF Sohail Ahmad and Director Labour Irfan Ullah Khan in group photo with other officials and participants during Review of KP Child Labour Policy Stakeholders Consultation
APP30-270325 PESHAWAR: March 27 – Minister Labour Fazal Shakoor, Chief Field Office UNICEF Radoslaw Rzehak, Child Protection Specialist UNICEF Sohail Ahmad and Director Labour Irfan Ullah Khan in group photo with other officials and participants during Review of KP Child Labour Policy Stakeholders Consultation. APP/SYR/MAF/TZD
6
- Advertisement -
Minister Labour Fazal Shakoor, Chief Field Office UNICEF Radoslaw Rzehak, Child Protection Specialist UNICEF Sohail Ahmad and Director Labour Irfan Ullah Khan in group photo with other officials and participants during Review of KP Child Labour Policy Stakeholders Consultation
APP30-270325
PESHAWAR
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan