Experts call for research-based policy formation to mitigate negative impacts of abrupt change in monsoon patterns

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP): International experts and scientists gathered at a webinar on “Impacts of Climate Change on South Asian Monsoon” called for research-backed policy formulation to help mitigate the negative impacts of suddenly changing patterns of monsoon on environmental and socioeconomic conditions of the South Asian region.

The experts and scientists from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka participated in the webinar arranged by COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) to share their views on the variability of the monsoon and its relationship with the changing global climate system as well as the adverse impacts of climate-mediated changes on South Asian region at large.

The participants emphasized on appropriate allocation of resources for strengthening the scientific and technical capacity of South Asian countries; as well as enhanced regional cooperation to promote sharing of good practices and sustainable solutions to aid adaptation with variable trends of monsoon.

Monsoon season holds great significance for South Asian region and is becoming increasingly unpredictable because of global warming and changing climate.

Extreme precipitation in South Asia resulting in extreme climate events, i.e. drought and flooding has dire consequences on the agriculture-based economy of the region and livelihoods of farming community.

The speakers discussed the repercussions of increasing monsoon variability for Nepal as well as disasters caused by extreme weather events; current trends and future projections about the shifting patterns of monsoon in various parts of Pakistan; calamitous impact of summer monsoon in Sri Lanka marked by flooding and drought; impact of atmospheric aerosols, and non-renewable energy resources on precipitation patterns; and the mitigation strategies being taken by the governmental of Bangladesh to curb the fallout of climate change.

Ambassador (R) Shahid A. Kamal, Founder and Head of CCCS, opened the webinar and in his remarks considered monsoon as one of the world’s most important weather systems.

He deemed understanding of changing weather patterns in South Asian region imperative for reliable monsoon forecasting.

Speakers participated in the webinar included: Dr. Mohammad Ismail, Associate Professor, Dhaka University, Bangladesh; Dr. Madan Sigdel, Associate Professor, Tribhuvan University, Nepal; Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Babar, Director of Meteorological Department, Pakistan; Ms. Anusha Rashanti Warnasooriya, Director of Department of Meteorology, Sri Lanka; and Dr. Vanisa Surapipith, Senior Researcher at National Astronomical Research Institute, Thailand.

The webinar highlighted the gravity of social, economic and environmental implications associated with the abrupt monsoon patterns in South Asia.

The webinar was successful in promoting exchange of knowledge and experience among experts from South Asia on climate induced shifts to the monsoon system in the region as well as measures to address the challenges associated with South Asian monsoon.

COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) is a virtual and physical network of centres, institutions and organizations working on environmental risks for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

CCCS focuses on the nexus between climate change and sustainable development in developing-country settings.

The Centre promotes, coordinates and facilitates South-South and Triangular Cooperation for climate action and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals in line with the policy and practices of developing countries and their international obligations.