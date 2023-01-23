Electricity breakdown: All major airports operating as per routine

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): A spokesman for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Monday said all major airports were operating as per their routine amid a major electricity breakdown in the country, under an effective alternative power system.

“There is no power problem at any major airport,” he said while sharing the situation at the country airports during the electricity outage.

The spokesman said uninterrupted electricity supply was being ensured with the help of a standby power system at the airports.

After running on generators for two hours, he said the normal power supply had been restored at Peshawar airport.