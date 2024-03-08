Education key to unlocking full potential of women : First Lady

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):First Lady, Begum Samina Alvi on Friday said that education was the key to unlocking full potential of women and girls as investing in their education and empowering them with knowledge and skills would help creating a more equitable and prosperous society for all.

“Education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it is about empowering individuals to become agents of change in their communities and beyond,” she said while addressing an event organized in connection with the International Women Day by Serena Hotels.

She stressed to pledge to work towards gender equality in all spheres of life, including technology and innovation.

“Together, we can create a future where women have equal access to opportunities and can contribute fully to society,” she said, adding currently, the ratio of women in Pakistan was almost 50 percent, but the country still had a long way to go in terms of their inclusion and empowerment.

“According to the Global Gender Gap Index-2023, Pakistan ranked at 142nd position out of 146 countries.

This represents a very sorry state of affairs due to low economic participation, educational attainment, access to healthcare services and workforce participation. These challenges are not just obstacles; they are injustices that must be addressed with urgency and determination,” she remarked.

She highlighted that Pakistan, as a member state of the United Nations, fully endorsed the Charter of the United Nations which strived to promote and encourage respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms without any discrimination of gender.

The constitution of Pakistan also ensured fundamental rights and provided ample guarantees to women against all forms of discrimination, exploitation and marginalization, in addition to the right to equality, to grow and lead a healthy and prosperous life, she said.

Samina Alvi also stressed on girls’ education to make the country’s women strong enough to face the challenges of life with the strength of their minds.

Besides, she also stressed the need to make continuous efforts to equip our women with vocational skills to utilize their potential and also to save them from economic exploitation.

By using digital platforms, she said the women could overcome many of the barriers they might encounter in traditional job pursuits.

“We need to work towards increasing access to digital resources, providing education and training in technology, and building supportive environments that enable women to excel in tech-related fields,” she said adding this included initiatives such as mentorship programs, scholarships, and providing digital technologies.

“This, in turn, will promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in Pakistan by providing an enabling environment for women to enter the workforce and contribute to national development,” she added.

Highlighting her key area of focus on raising awareness about breast cancer, Samina Alvi said she had been advocating for better access to screening and treatment services for women across Pakistan.

“Breast cancer is not just a health issue; it is a social justice issue. Every woman, regardless of her socioeconomic status deserves the right to quality healthcare and the opportunity to live a healthy life,” she added.

Similarly, she said she had been deeply committed to promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Earlier panelists, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Azima Dhanjee and Dr. Maha Noor Khan discussed in detail about the role of women in a progressive society.