ECP issues schedule for Feb 8, General Elections

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the election schedule for the forthcoming polls on February 8, 2024.

According to a notification, the Returning Officer will issue a public notice on December 19, and the period for filing nominations with the Returning Officer will be from December 20 to 22.

The Election Commission of Pakistan stated that the names of nominated candidates will be published on December 23, and the scrutiny of their nomination papers will take place from December 24 to 30.

The deadline for filing appeals against the RO’s decisions on accepting or rejecting nomination papers is January 3, and the appellate tribunal is expected to decide on the appeals by January 10. The revised list of candidates will be published on Jan 11 and the last date for withdrawing one’s candidature is Jan 12.

Election symbols will be assigned to political parties on January 13, and the polls are scheduled for February 8, as per the ECP announcement.