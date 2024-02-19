Earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Earthquake, of 5.0 magnitude struck various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly the Ghizer, Diamer districts, sending tremors through the region earlier on Monday.

According to a private news channel, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 45 km southeast of Gilgit, with a depth of 25 kilometers, causing tremors across the region.

Meanwhile, earthquake tremors were also felt in Skardu, Kharmang District, Ghanche District and Hunza.

Fortunately, no major damage or casualties have been reported as of now, bringing a sense of relief to the affected communities. Authorities were actively monitoring the situation, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to any developments.