Early recovery of Modarba scam looted money directed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice ® on Tuesday directed the concerned to pursue Modarba cases vigorously on the basis of solid evidence so that the looted money could be recovered at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting to review the latest progress on Modarba Cases at NAB Headquarters, he appreciated the performance of Rawalpindi bureau and directed the officials to make efforts to arrest the proclaimed offenders of Modarba/Musharka scams, so that the recovered money could be returned to affectees.

The forum was informed that NAB Rawalpindi has filed 30 references in the respected accountability courts and recovered Rs.644.877837 million besides cautioned/freeze assets worth Rs. 1646.5 million.

The number of affectees were 31,524 whereas NAB has arrested 45 accused persons in Modarba scam including Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq, Mufti Ibrar-ul-Haq, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz, Moeen Aslam, Obaidullah, Mufti Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Sajjad Ahmed, Asif Javed, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Muhammad Hussain Ahmed, Hamid Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan, Bilal Khan Bangash, Matiur Rehman, Muhammad Numan Qureshi, Syed Aksheed Hussain, Muhammad Adil Butt, Muhammad Saqib, Umair Ahmed, Aqeel Abbasi, Mufti Hanif Khan, Nazeer Ahmed Ibrahim Alshoriam and Saifullah etc.

The meeting was informed that in Modarba case, NAB Rawalpindi had filed reference in Accountability Court Islamabad against Mufti Ehsan ul Haq, Chief Executive Officer of M/s Fayazi Group of Industries Modarba Case along with nine other accused persons.

The investigations of Modarba/Musharaka scams transpired that the accused persons induced the public at large to invest the amount in their illegal business against attractive profits and thus looted the general public.

The investigation teams were trying hard for recovery of looted money and have traced some properties, houses and agricultural lands which have been seized.