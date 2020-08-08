Diplomatic corps fully joins country’s biggest ever plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP):As Pakistan launched its biggest ever drive Sunday to plant 3.5 million trees a day, the diplomatic community in Islamabad fully joined Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for green efforts against climate change.

The ambassadors and high commissioners from different countries planted saplings at their premises and shared the images at their official social media pages.

Joined by the staffers of the embassies, the diplomats made a resolve to make collaborative efforts against the challenges of climate change and global warming.

“Ambassador Yao Jing planted a tree at the Embassy today to echo the tree plantation drive of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In 2 years, the Embassy has planted 500 trees in the compound. Green Embassy, Green Pakistan,” the Chinese Embassy tweeted.

While planting maple and cassia nadosa trees, Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour tweeted, “A perfect day for Canada to join the call from (Imran Khan) to 10 Billion Tree Tsunami in support of Pakistan ’s climate action.”

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama along other officials also planted saplings at the high commission in line with the prime minister’s initiative.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Ali Alizada also shared his images of planting saplings saying, “together we will make our land worth living. Azerbaijan always supports actions against climate change and global warming and constantly makes its contributions.”

The ambassadors of Yemen and Iraq along with the embassy staffers planted saplings at their respective embassies and shared their wishes for green Pakistan.

“Always a part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami campaign,” said Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul and shared his image of planting a sapling.

Earlier, the Foreign Office Spokesperson also thanked the diplomatic corps for taking part in the campaign and said the tree plantation would mitigate the effects of climate change besides help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.