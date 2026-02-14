Cycle Rally to sweep across Capital, ITP issues diversion plan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a detailed traffic diversion plan for a cycle rally in the federal capital on Sunday.

An ITP official told APP on Saturday that the cycle rally will start at 7:00 am from Express Chowk, proceed along Jinnah Avenue up to Centaurus, and conclude back at Express Chowk. He said traffic diversions will remain in place from 7:00 am until the end of the rally to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

He said the following diversions and alternate routes will be implemented:

Shaheen Chowk:

Traffic heading towards Tayyip Erdogan Interchange and Ninth Avenue will be diverted. Citizens may use Margalla Road, Faisal Chowk, Faisal Avenue, F-8 Service Road, Nazimuddin Road, and Kaghan Road.

Ninth Avenue (F-9 Park Gate No. 4 U-turn):

Traffic will be diverted. Commuters are advised to use F-8 Service Road, Kohistan Road, Nazimuddin Road, Kaghan Road, and Margalla Road.

F-8 Exchange Chowk:

Traffic moving towards Jinnah Avenue will be diverted. Citizens may use Johar Chowk, Nazimuddin Road, Kohistan Road, Kaghan Road, and Faisal Avenue.

PIMS Loop:

Traffic moving towards Khayaban Roundabout will be diverted. Alternate routes include Khayaban Underpass, Faisal Avenue, and Ibn-e-Sina Road.

F-7/1 Corner:

Traffic heading towards Jinnah Avenue will be diverted. Commuters may use Faisal Avenue, Khayaban Underpass (G-7/2 Loop), and Fazal-ul-Haq Road.

Ufone Tower:

Traffic moving towards Jinnah Avenue will be diverted. Citizens are advised to use Nazimuddin Road, Margalla Road, Faisal Avenue, Khayaban Underpass, and Fazal-ul-Haq Road.

Saudi Pak Tower:

Traffic heading towards Jinnah Avenue will be diverted. Alternate routes include Nazimuddin Road, Margalla Road, Faisal Avenue, Khayaban Underpass, and Fazal-ul-Haq Road.

Attock Pump / PSO Pump:

Traffic moving towards Jinnah Avenue will be diverted via Fazal-ul-Haq Road and Luqman Hakeem Road.

Kulsoom Plaza / Nazimuddin Road:

Traffic heading towards Jinnah Avenue will be diverted. Citizens may use Kulsoom Plaza Underpass, Margalla Road, Faisal Avenue, and Khayaban Underpass.

Chand Tara Chowk:

Traffic moving towards Jinnah Avenue will be diverted. Alternate routes include China Chowk Underpass, Seventh Avenue, and Fazal-ul-Haq Road.

Nazimuddin T-Cross:

Traffic moving towards Express Chowk and D-Chowk will be diverted. Commuters are advised to use Constitution Avenue, Margalla Road, and Faisal Avenue.

GEO Chowk:

Traffic heading towards Express Chowk will be diverted via Fazal-ul-Haq Road and Luqman Hakeem Road.

D-Chowk:

Traffic moving towards Express Chowk will be diverted. Citizens may use Constitution Avenue, Aabpara, Suhrawardy Road, Srinagar Highway, and Margalla Road.

The official said ITP personnel will remain deployed along the route to guide commuters and minimise inconvenience.

Citizens were advised to follow traffic instructions and use alternate routes during the rally hours.