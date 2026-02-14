Parliamentary delegation to visit Morocco from February 15-17

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is set to visit Morocco from February 15-17.

The visit is being undertaken at the official invitation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Morocco, Mr Rachid Talbi El Alami, said a news release.

Ayaz Sadiq will meet with his counterpart in the Parliament of Morocco and the Speaker of the House of Councillors (Upper House) of the Parliament of Morocco, besides other engagements.

During the course of meetings, views will be exchanged on furthering the bilateral parliamentary linkages between the two brotherly countries.

The parliamentary delegation, led by Ayaz Sadiq, comprises MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Muhammad Azhar Khan Leghari, Malik Sohail Khan, and Sanjay Perwani.