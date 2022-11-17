Current government is a national set up; says Saad Rafiq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said ‘Fitna-e-Imraniya’ would be countered through all possible means.

Talking on the floor of National Assembly, the minister said constitutionally ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan and his accomplice were trying to malign the incumbent government and its allied parties through social media in a bid to build their politically motivated narrative in the public.

He also accused the PTI and its accomplice for making business of approximately billions of rupees through social media in the country and abroad.

He said the public had already rejected their narrative of foreign hand in destabilizing the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

He said Imran Khan had already convicted in prohibited foreign funding case and now he must be held accountable in Toshakhana case and the funds of Rs.13 billion, he collected in the wake of the flood-hit people through telethon.

He said it was not just a matter of highly-valued wristwatch or a pen of diamonds, there was a huge list of precious gifts which he sold out in the international market for his financial benefits and submitted a nominal amount in the national exchequer and even did not mention these transactions in his tax returns at any forum.

He said after freezing the Result Transmission System (RTS), the PTI government was imposed on the nation adding that no opposition party of then accepted the results but to continue the democratic process in the country, they joined the parliament under protest.

He went to say that keeping in view the sensitive condition of the country; the opposition parties of then did not adopt the way of rallies and agitations and let the PTI government to run its affairs smoothly.

Recalling his memory, he informed the house that he and other opposition party leaders were framed in the fabricated cases which they were still facing in the courts.

He termed Imran Khan the ‘biggest liar’ who deliberately speaks lies and is involved in political mudslinging against his opponents. “Such a person has no future in the country’s politics,” he added.

He said Imran Khan was carrying out long march towards the federal capital to seek early elections in the country but he must be answerable of his wrongdoings during his tenure.

Raising a big question on the term of PTI government, he said it was yet to be decided either it would be counted in the parliamentary history of the country or not.

He termed the present set-up a ‘national government’ in which there was representation of all political parties hailing from every nook and cranny of the country.