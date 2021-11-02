Covid-19 national positivity ratio records around 1.16 percent

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Tuesday was recorded 22,564 with 457 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 428 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Ten corona patients have died during the last 24 hours, nine of the deceased were under treatment in different hospitals and one of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

There were 1,234 Covid-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.16 percent.



The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 13 percent, Peshawar 18 percent, Lahore 15 percent, and Multan 41 percent.



The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per the medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 28 percent, Bannu 22 percent, Sargodha 23 percent, and Multan 32 percent.



Around 162 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).



Some 39,296 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 11,216 in Sindh, 16,069 in Punjab, 8,360 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,771 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 451 in Balochistan, 297 Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 132 in AJK.



Around 1,222,987 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.



Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,274,017 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered, and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,481, Balochistan 33,267, GB 10,390, ICT 106,945, KP 178,135, Punjab 440,378 and Sindh 470,421.



About 28,466 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,569 people perished in Sindh, one of them perished out of the hospital on Monday.



In Punjab, some 12,924 deaths occurred across the province due to Covid-19. Six of the infected people died in the hospitals in the past 24 hours.



As many as 5,751 people expired in KP, three of them died in hospitals on Monday, 940 individuals died in ICT, 356 people died in Balochistan, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 740 people died in AJK.



A total of 20,879,087 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 1,286 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.