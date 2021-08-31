COVID-19 claims 53 lives, 1839 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, Aug 31 (APP):The coronavirus claimed 53 more lives while 1839 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, death toll reached to1,874 and a total number of cases recorded 393,137 while 355,453 patients had been recovered so far.

He said that currently 25,819 patients were under treatment in different hospitals. The Health department conducted 22,917 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.79 million so far.

About ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said, “Increase in coronavirus cases in Punjab is a matter of concern. In such pandemic, vaccination is the only and effective treatment against coronavirus.”

He said that there was no shortage of vaccines in the province adding that there was ample stock of vaccines at all centers. He urged the people to immediately get vaccinated and properly observe implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also advised the people to frequently wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the spokesperson concluded.