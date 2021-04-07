ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP):The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 64,373 with 4,004 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,631 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 95 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 102 deaths occured during last 24 hours, 32 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 70 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 58 percent, Gujranwala 60 percent and Lahore 69 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swat 59 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 82 percent and Gujrat 75 percent.

Around 443 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 41,699 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 6,778 in Sindh, 17,290 in Punjab, 8,019 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,722 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,301 in Balochistan, 411 in GB, and 1,178 in AJK.

Around 620,789 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 700,188 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 13,713, Balochistan 19,942, GB 5,064, ICT 62,775, KP 93,862, Punjab 237,594 and Sindh 267,238.

About 15,026 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,516 have perished in Sindh among five of them died in hospital and one out of hospital in past 24 hours.

6,731 in Punjab had died with 56 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 50 of them in the hospital and six out of hospital. 2,496 in KP where 27 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 588 in ICT among four of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 212 in Balochistan among one of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 103 in GB and 380 in AJK among eight of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 10,535,061 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,529 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.