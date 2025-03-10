Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in violation of section 144

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):The lower court on Monday ordered the continuation of arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aamir Mughal, Khalid Khurshid, and Malik Taimoor in a case involving the violation of Section 144.

The court also directed the police to ensure the execution of these warrants.

The case, which concerns the violation of Section 144 during a PTI protest, was heard by Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah. The court upheld the arrest warrants for the three leaders and instructed the police to take necessary action to implement them.

During the hearing, journalist Ayaz Amir submitted an application requesting exemption from appearance and a plea for acquittal. Meanwhile, lawyers Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Ilyas Mehrban represented the accused in court. The magistrate adjourned further proceedings of the case until April 12.

The PTI leaders are accused of violating Section 144 during a protest rally, which prohibits public gatherings. The case was registered at Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad.