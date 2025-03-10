14.9 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 10, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalSSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone
National

SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone

9
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Muhammad Sarfraz Virk chaired a meeting at his office on Monday to review and enhance security measures in the High Security Zone.
 A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by SPs, DSPs, and branch heads. SSP Virk directed officers to strengthen security checks at all checkpoints, ensuring maximum effectiveness.
SSP Virk instructed officers to conduct audits of their staff and resources, preparing detailed written reports. Additionally, he emphasized that no personnel should be assigned to locations where their presence is unnecessary, and all officers must ensure timely attendance at their duties.
During Ramazan, he stressed that officers must be present with their teams during Sehr and Iftar duties to ensure public safety. He also directed that the welfare of police officials should be prioritized.
SSP reiterated that securing government and private institutions, embassies, and United Nations offices in the High Security Zone remains a top priority. In this regard, he instructed that officers must conduct daily briefings on proper weapon handling, staying vigilant on duty, and fulfilling responsibilities efficiently. All personnel on duty must wear proper uniforms and use safety gear, including bulletproof helmets and jackets.
Concluding the meeting, SSP Virk warned that strict departmental action would be taken against any officer found negligent in duty.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan