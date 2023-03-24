Court converts Imran Khan’s non-bailable warrants into bailable

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):An Additional District and Session Court on Friday converted the non-baiable arrest warrants of PTI chairman Imran Khan to bailable in woman judge threatening case.

Additional Session Judge Faizan Haider Gillani announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the respondents.

Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi prayed the court to bound the PTI’s chief for appearance on next hearing.

Imran Khan’s Lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali said that PTI chairman was coming to Islamabad on March 30 to appear in toshakhana case and prayed the court to also fix this case for hearing on same day.

The judge said that it was a strange request as the order of the arrest warrants was for March 29, but the lawyer requested to fix case on March 30.

The prosecutor said that the defence should give arguments on merit in plea about the cancellation of the arrest warrants. He told the court that Imran Khan had never appeared before the court in this case as the accused was yet to be provided the copies of the case.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment and later converted the non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI chairman into bailable warrants. It may be mentioned here that a senior civil judge had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan till March 29, while Imran Khan had challenged the verdict.