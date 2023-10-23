COAS felicitates NUST graduates, underscores their responsibility to figure out challenges faced by country

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir Monday felicitated the the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) graduates on successfully accomplishing their goal and remarked that it was now incumbent upon them to figure out and analyse challenges facing the country and put their intellectual resourcefulness to find their solutions.

Chairman NUST Board of Governors, COAS, General Syed Asim Munir as chief guest at the inaugural “Master Convocation Ceremony” conferred medals upon distinction holders.

The annual convocation week of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) commenced here at the University’s main campus, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD students received degrees during the course of convocation week. Degrees are being awarded to over 3500 graduates from all NUST Schools at the main campus in the 7 core disciplines.

Addressing the graduates, the COAS extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, their parents and faculty.

He commended NUST for developing a conducive ecosystem for teaching and learning – one that nurtures brilliant minds, who are fully poised to serve the nation.

The army chief emphasized that education was not an option but a necessity.

He highlighted that today was the beginning of a new chapter in students’ lives, which heralded a significant change that demanded greater responsibility.

He emphasized that this newfound responsibility should manifest in their personality and choices in the journey ahead.

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by Rector NUST.