LAHORE, Oct 31 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday chaired the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) which held after a long gap of 12 years.

Addressing the meeting chief minister said that incompetency and mismanagement of the previous governments took every department at the purge of the disaster.

He termed for not holding meeting of BoG of the CP&WB for the 12 years a worst negligence as nothing was more important than the safeguarding the children’s rights.

The CM said that unfortunately, former rulers ruined every institution with personal likes and dislikes in the past. He said that all possible resources would be provided for the protection of the rights of helpless children, adding children involved in beggary would be made useful citizens of the society by providing vocational training courses in Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and other institutions.

He said that action would be taken without any discrimination against the gangs which forced children for bagging.

The meeting decided to take final approval from the Punjab Cabinet regarding the Organization Managing Accommodation Rules 2018 and directed to present the agenda of the rules in the next meeting of the cabinet. Moreover, Cabinet’s Standing Committee for Finance and Development will review the matter regarding issuance of special allowance to the staff of CP&WB.

On the complaints against Director Admin of CP&WB, the Chief Minister directed the CM’s Inspection Team to probe into the matter and submit its report within 15 days.

He directed to form a comprehensive policy for the children above the age of 18 years residing in the bureau.

Usman Buzdar said that facilities being provided to the children living in the bureau would be further improved as they were our own children and no stone would be left unturned in safeguarding their rights. All decisions of the CP&WB should be taken according to the rules and regulation and with the consultation of BoG.

Usman Buzdar appreciated the performance of the CP&WB and said that under the supervision of Chairperson Sara Ahmed in a short span of time the Bureau did a great job for helpless children.

CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed apprised the CM about various steps taken to welfare of the children and said that during the last one and a half years, more than 5,000 children had been rescued.

She informed that building of the bureau had been completed in Faisalabad.

Additional Chief Secretary Local Government, Additional Chief Secretary Home and other members of the Board of Governors attended the meeting.