CJP takes suo moto notice over delay in 2 provincial assemblies’ election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday took a suo moto notice over the delay in the election of two provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CJP constituted a nine-member bench comprising himself, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

The hearing of case was fixed for Thursday.