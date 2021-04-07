RAWALPINDI, Apr 07 (APP):Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Wednesday visited Army Air Defence Ranges near Karachi and witnessed firing of different Air Defence weapon systems and Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs) including LY-80 Missiles and FM-90 Missiles.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong also witnessed the exercise, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here.

The firing marked the culmination of Army Air Defence exercise ‘Al-Bayza-II’.

The Chairman JCSC was given a detailed briefing on the aim and objectives of the exercise including drills and procedures being practiced.

The CJCSC appreciated the display of high standards of training by the troops and emphasized the importance of Air Defence in modern warfare.

Earlier, upon arrival at firing ranges, the Chairman JCSC was received by Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.