Centre decides to provide security on KP govt request against political party’s protest

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): Federal Government on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to deploy the Frontier Core (FC) personnel for the security purpose to avoid any untoward incident which may occur from the protest of a political party.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on Saturday said that Frontier Core has been deployed as a ‘Quick Response Force’ at Haripur, Havelian and Abbottabad “during the protest of TLP which will take place on October 16 (Sunday).”

It merits mentioning here that KP government had requested for deployment of Pakistan Army and FC in Hazara, Havelian and Abbottabad.