CCP initiates Phase II Review of PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has successfully concluded Phase I of its review of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL)’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan and initiated work on Phase II.

This strategic transaction, involving the consolidation of telecom services, marks a significant development in the telecommunications sector for the growth and improvement of services for the customers, said a news release issued hon Wednesday.

Owing to the size of the transaction as well as its impact on market competition, CCP has decided to undertake a more detailed assessment in Phase II of the review process.

This decision also aligns with CCP’s precedence for evaluating Mergers & Acquisitions within the telecom industry. PTCL, a leading telecommunications provider, expresses confidence in the review process and hopes for expeditious final clearance and is actively cooperating with CCP, providing comprehensive information and documentation to facilitate a thorough evaluation.

As the telecom landscape evolves, PTCL reaffirms its dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and industry best practices and also to further advance the ambition of the company towards the betterment of the customers, the company as well as to the economic growth and digital transformation journey.

For the customers in particular, the benefits revolve around various domains including superior network coverage in both urban and rural areas by combining the networks of two operators.

The consolidation will result in accelerated growth and improvement in broadband services. It will also boost 4G services as well as increase data speed resulting from combining the data capacity/spectrum of both networks.

This strategic initiative will also offer customers added convenience through improved accessibility, achieved by expanding touch-points such as company-operated service centers, increasing the footprint of channel partners, and significantly expanding retail presence.

Additionally, customers will benefit from an expanded product portfolio, offering a wider range of products from both companies.

The collaboration between the two companies will expedite innovation, leveraging a larger customer base to develop more innovative and experiential products. Moreover, the combined entity will possess greater capacity to invest in future technologies to offer customers enhanced offerings.