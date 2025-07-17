CAPS Int’l seminar explores new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan & Oceania

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):The Consortium for Asia-Pacific Studies (CAPS) on Thursday hosted the day-long hybrid seminar titled “Bridging Pakistan and Oceania” here, drawing participation from scholars, diplomats, and policy experts from Pakistan and Oceania.

The event marked a renewed commitment to exploring shared challenges and opportunities between the two regions, said a press release.

They discussed the ways to foster mutual understanding and explore collaborative opportunities in tourism, cultural linkages, and climate resilience.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Khuram Iqbal, President of CAPS, welcomed the delegates and underscored Pakistan’s evolving engagement with Oceania through geo-economic alignment and South-South cooperation. He reaffirmed CAPS’s mission to advance regional partnerships and address development challenges, particularly in sectors such as climate and health.

Dr. Isimeli Waibuta Tagicakiverata, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at Fiji National University, delivered the keynote address virtually, pointing to shared colonial histories, agricultural structures, and tropical climates as common ground for cooperation. Looking toward 2030 and the upcoming SDG deadlines, he emphasized the urgent need to address climate change impacts.

He urged greater bilateral engagement in disaster response, sports diplomacy, and climate resilience, adding that lessons from Pakistan’s experience could benefit Pacific Island nations like Fiji.

The seminar’s first session, “Promoting Sustainable Tourism,” was chaired by Ambassador Naela Chohan, Pakistan’s former envoy to Australia, and moderated by Dr. Gulshan Rafiq of NUST.

Speakers stressed the need to project Pakistan’s tourism image globally while developing community-based and sustainable models.

Asaf Javed Chaudhry of Samsons Group highlighted Swat’s tourism revival, describing the shift “from hidden gems to global tourist destinations.”

Dr. Waqas Saleem, Executive Director at Lok Virsa, emphasized the value of heritage tourism and intangible cultural assets in projecting a positive image of Pakistan.

Dr. Irram Waheed from NUST presented branding strategies, drawing parallels with New Zealand and warning that without self-representation, “others may define us unfairly.” Meanwhile, Naomi Wambea from Papua New Guinea joined virtually to share regional challenges in tourism development, citing infrastructure gaps and the need for youth engagement.

She discussed the untapped potential of PNG’s tourism sector, which is hindered by a lack of infrastructure, capacity, and training. PNG, acknowledging these challenges, has begun investing in youth and engaging NGOs to promote responsible and sustainable tourism.

The second session, “Beyond Borders: Shared Climate Stories and Solutions from Pakistan and Oceania,” featured Sardar Bakhsh, a CAPS climate expert, who spoke on shifting monsoon trends and regional climate vulnerabilities. He noted that both South Asia and Oceania are well-positioned to raise a unified voice for climate financing on global platforms.

Ms. Sheeba Tariq from NUST discussed prospects for cooperation in disaster risk management, while emphasizing the incorporation of AI technology to mitigate climate challenges and building indigenous capabilities rather than relying on foreign Aid.

Junior Yama from Papua New Guinea spotlighted youth activism in climate advocacy, while Yuhan Zheng from the University of Ireland emphasized the role of tech-driven startups in connecting underserved regions and driving innovation in sustainability.

In his closing remarks, Umair Pervez Khan, General Secretary of CAPS, reaffirmed the consortium’s commitment to building enduring linkages between Pakistan and Oceania. He called for practical steps to transform dialogue into sustained action, ensuring both regions benefit from mutual collaboration in key development sectors.