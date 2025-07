- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Pakistani cueist Hasnain Akhtar has moved in the final of IBSF World Masters, U17, U21 & Men 6Red Snooker Championships 2025 at Manama, Bahrain.

According to details, Hasnain, who has qualified for the final of U17 World Championship 2025 in the championship beat Oliwier Nizialek of Poland 4-1 76(41,34)-1, 69-8, 88(46,42)-0, 62-37) in the semifinal of the mega event.