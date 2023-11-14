British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate change

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):British High Commissioner Jane Marriott Jane Marriott OBE on Tuesday announced doubling of his country’s investment in Pakistan to tackle climate change, enhance climate resilience, and promote adaptation.

Addressing an event arranged by the British High Commission to celebrate the 76th birthday of King Charles, he said the commitment aligned with the United Kingdom’s advocacy for a ‘Loss and Damage’ fund at COP 28, aimed at supporting climate-vulnerable countries.

Attendees at the notable event were treated to a captivating performance by the Band of the Artillery Company, led by Major Bruce Miller and Band Sergeant Major Stuart Duncan.

The Artillery Company, established by King Henry VIII in 1537, stands as the oldest regiment in the British Army, with the current Captain-General being King Charles.

Despite being known for his keen interest in traditional music, the King approved of the band’s modern cover version of ‘Pasoori,’ adding a touch of humour to the proceedings.

The theme of the evening revolved around environmental sustainability and climate change; a cause championed by King Charles for the last 50 years.

Reflecting on King Charles’ advocacy for environmental sustainability, High Commissioner Jane Marriott underscored the urgency of addressing climate vulnerabilities, particularly in Pakistan.

The UK, she said,”is also pushing for a more substantial, greener, and fairer international financial response to climate change”.

She recalled that the devastating floods last year affected a third of the country, impacting around 33 million people and highlighting the nation’s susceptibility to climate-related challenges.

The high commissioner also announced the UK’s collaboration with the Global System for Mobile Communications to expand the AI-based ‘Early Warning Forest Fire Detection System’ project.

“This expansion will cover more areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Federal Capital Territory, aiming to minimize the risk of forest fires and safeguard lives and Pakistan’s biodiversity,” she added.

Jane Marriott also highlighted other collaborative initiatives, including the expansion of the Chevening scholarship programme through new private partnerships and the establishment of the online ‘Pakistan Museum of Food’ in collaboration with Google and the Save and Observe Children’s Health (SOCH) Foundation.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts, the high commissioner expressed gratitude to the dedicated team led by Russ McPartland and supported by the High Commission and British Council teams for organizing the event.

On the occasion, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani facilitated and congratulated the people of Great Britain and the British family.

He said, “We are following a positive trajectory in our relationship. We have a strong economic and trade relationship. We have strong political relationships between our two countries and we have a strong defense partnership.”

He further said, “We consult each other in respect of regional and international issues, not only bilaterally, but also in the context of the United Nations and other international organizations. Besides the development of advanced English language, and in times like studying explorer, which is a large Pakistani diaspora in Britain that acts as a solid bridge between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.”

The minister said, “We are grateful to King Charles for his advocacy of environmental sustainability and innovations. His commitment to a greener and more sustainable future is commendable, and this is something which is taking place.”

He said Pakistan, which had witnessed massive floods which created a lot of devastation last year, was extremely grateful to the British government for the generous assistance.