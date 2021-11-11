Be proud of your quality cricket, humility in wins: PM to Green Shirts

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday appreciated the Pakistan Cricket Team, asking them to be proud of the quality cricket team they had played during the T20 World Cup.

In a message to the Green Shirts following their five-wicket defeat against Australia in the run for the final, the prime minister said having faced such disappointments in the cricket fields, he knew the feelings of the team.

To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 11, 2021

“To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now (because) I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Imran Khan, who had captained the 1992 World Cup-winning team, advised the Pakistan Cricket team to instead “be proud of the quality of cricket you played and the humility you showed in your wins.”

Green Shirts you played well but lost. Congratulations to Australia. A good game of cricket. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 11, 2021

He also congratulated Team Australia for win in the semi-final and qualifying for the final contest against New Zealand on November 14 at Dubai International Stadium.

President Arif Alvi also took to Twitter to laud the performance of the Green Shirts for playing good cricket. “Green Shirts you played well but lost. Congratulations to Australia. A good game of cricket,” the president tweeted.