Balochistan delegation calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): A delegation from Balochistan headed by Former Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik on Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

In the meeting, they discussed the issues faced by Balochistan province and the steps for their resolution, under the prime minister’s leadership.

The participants of the meeting viewed that the foreign investment in the mining sector of Balochistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council was welcoming.

Dr Abdul Malik appreciated the prime minister for taking the initiatives on priority basis for the uplift of Balochistan.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ ishtiaqrao@gmail.com/ X: ishtiaqrao

